Vista Gold Corp: Rising -11.54% from 52-Week Low, Can the Stock Stay Afloat?

In terms of market performance, Vista Gold Corp had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $1.30 on 05/23/25, while the lowest value was $0.46 on 06/04/24.

52-week price history of VGZ Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Vista Gold Corp’s current trading price is -11.54% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 151.48%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.46 and $1.30. The Basic Materials sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.99 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.78 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Vista Gold Corp (VGZ) has experienced a quarterly rise of 83.24% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 143.55M and boasts a workforce of 13 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7813, with a change in price of +0.5746. Similarly, Vista Gold Corp recorded 582,555 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +99.86%.

VGZ Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VGZ stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

VGZ Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Vista Gold Corp over the past 50 days is 75.99%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 64.29%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 75.40% and 79.89%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

VGZ Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 106.09% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 90.08%. The price of VGZ fallen by 11.65% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -8.00%.