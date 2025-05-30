Union Pacific Corp Inc. (UNP) Price Performance: The Role of Share Buybacks and Stock Splits

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -2.43%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -8.20%. The price of UNP fallen by 3.71% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.50%.

The market performance of Union Pacific Corp’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $258.07 on 09/04/24, while the lowest value for the same duration was $204.66 on 04/08/25.

52-week price history of UNP Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Union Pacific Corp’s current trading price is -13.78% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.72%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$204.66 and $258.07. The Union Pacific Corp’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 2.97 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 3.12 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Union Pacific Corp (UNP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 132.94B and boasts a workforce of 30336 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 232.64, with a change in price of -6.61. Similarly, Union Pacific Corp recorded 2,994,520 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.88%.

UNP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UNP stands at 2.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.96.

UNP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Union Pacific Corp’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 52.36%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 51.20%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 56.63% and 57.21%, respectively.