Under Armour Inc (UA) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Under Armour Inc’s current trading price is -40.21% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 37.44%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $4.62 and $10.62 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.25 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 4.43 million over the last three months.

The market performance of Under Armour Inc’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $10.62 on 11/07/24, while the lowest value for the same duration was $4.62 on 04/04/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Under Armour Inc (UA) has experienced a quarterly decline of 0.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.80B and boasts a workforce of 14400 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.34, with a change in price of -0.93. Similarly, Under Armour Inc recorded 4,105,437 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.77%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UA stands at 0.69. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.62.

UA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Under Armour Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 87.82%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 80.17%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 92.14% and 91.79%, respectively.

UA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -14.88% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -27.18%. The price of UA fallen by 14.41% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 2.58%.