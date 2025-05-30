UNCY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio at 0.05: What It Means for Unicycive Therapeutics Inc’s Future

The market performance of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $0.96 on 06/03/24, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.20 on 08/13/24.

52-week price history of UNCY Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc’s current trading price is -38.85% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 190.54%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.20 and $0.96. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.46 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.89 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.97% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 70.79M and boasts a workforce of 22 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.5992, with a change in price of -0.2024. Similarly, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc recorded 959,196 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -25.54%.

Examining UNCY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UNCY stands at 0.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

UNCY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 57.61%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 52.94%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 57.25% and 48.67%, respectively.

UNCY Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -26.10%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 10.74%. The price of UNCY decreased -8.87% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.96%.