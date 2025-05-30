Uncovering the Potential of Therealreal Inc (REAL) Stock

In terms of market performance, Therealreal Inc had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $11.38 on 12/30/24, and the lowest value was recorded at $2.24 on 09/10/24.

52-week price history of REAL Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Therealreal Inc’s current trading price is -51.21% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 147.64%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $2.24 and $11.38. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 3.13 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.45 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Therealreal Inc (REAL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -15.01% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 627.68M and boasts a workforce of 3011 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.75, with a change in price of -4.29. Similarly, Therealreal Inc recorded 3,384,741 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -43.60%.

REAL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Therealreal Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 31.39%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 26.21%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 22.98% and 19.67%, respectively.

REAL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -49.22%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 17.09%. Over the last 30 days, the price of REAL has leaped by -6.88%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.34%.