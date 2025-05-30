UL: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 12.18%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 8.21%. Over the last 30 days, the price of UL has fallen by 0.09%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.47%.

Unilever plc ADR experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $65.87 on 09/27/24 and the lowest value was $54.01 on 05/29/24.

52-week price history of UL Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Unilever plc ADR’s current trading price is -3.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.76%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$54.01 and $65.87. The Unilever plc ADR’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Defensive, saw a trading volume of around 1.16 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 2.73 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Unilever plc ADR (UL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 158.88B and boasts a workforce of 120040 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 59.47, with a change in price of +7.17. Similarly, Unilever plc ADR recorded 2,709,285 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +12.68%.

UL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UL stands at 1.53. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.22.

UL Stock Stochastic Average

Unilever plc ADR’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 77.60%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 81.91%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 77.78% and 78.75%, respectively.