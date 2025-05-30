TWO’s Stock Market Puzzle: Piecing Together 2023’s Performance

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -10.23%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -10.08%. The price of TWO decreased -10.53% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.77%.

The market performance of Two Harbors Investment Corp’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $14.28 on 03/03/25, while the lowest value for the same duration was $10.16 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of TWO Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Two Harbors Investment Corp’s current trading price is -25.63% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 4.53%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $10.16 and $14.28. The trading volume for the Real Estate sector company’s shares reached about 0.96 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 1.61 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -25.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.10B and boasts a workforce of 477 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.39, with a change in price of -1.02. Similarly, Two Harbors Investment Corp recorded 1,456,900 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.80%.

TWO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TWO stands at 5.10. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.56.

TWO Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Two Harbors Investment Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 12.27%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 4.40%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 19.16% and 19.38% respectively.