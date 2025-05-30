TVGN’s Stock Market Odyssey: A Year of Growth, Decline, and Resilience

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 32.03%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -4.23%. Over the last 30 days, the price of TVGN has fallen by 32.03%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.56%.

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $3.09 on 10/25/24, with the lowest value being $0.26 on 10/09/24.

52-week price history of TVGN Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -55.99% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 432.04%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.26 and $3.09. The shares of the Healthcare sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 1.09 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 0.91 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc (TVGN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.24% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 250.08M and boasts a workforce of 18 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.2245, with a change in price of +0.1902. Similarly, Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc recorded 1,677,495 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +16.98%.

TVGN Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 82.39%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 79.12%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 82.13% and 80.98%, respectively.