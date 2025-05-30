logo

TSS Inc Inc. (TSSI) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 3.20%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 65.63%. The price of TSSI fallen by 68.36% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.94%.

In terms of market performance, TSS Inc had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $18.26 on 01/24/25, and the lowest value was recorded at $1.48 on 06/04/24.

52-week price history of TSSI Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. TSS Inc’s current trading price is -32.97% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 727.03%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$1.48 and $18.26. The TSS Inc’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 1.75 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 1.65 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

TSS Inc (TSSI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 14.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 306.25M and boasts a workforce of 204 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.52, with a change in price of -1.43. Similarly, TSS Inc recorded 1,517,949 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.46%.

TSSI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TSSI stands at 3.51. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.33.

TSSI Stock Stochastic Average

TSS Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 61.37%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 57.25%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 61.34% and 64.10%, respectively.

