Traeger Inc (COOK) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Traeger Inc’s current trading price is -63.48% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 13.28%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.28 and $3.97 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.57 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.23 million over the last three months.

Traeger Inc saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $3.97 on 09/27/24, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $1.28 on 05/08/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Traeger Inc (COOK) has experienced a quarterly decline of -35.84% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 196.75M and boasts a workforce of 666 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.9031, with a change in price of -0.9300. Similarly, Traeger Inc recorded 197,863 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -39.08%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for COOK stands at 1.62. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.52.

COOK Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Traeger Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 27.87%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 45.95%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 26.13% and 15.62%, respectively.

COOK Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of -39.33% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -50.85%. The price of COOK leaped by -1.36% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 5.07%.