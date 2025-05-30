TIRX: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 16.08%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 14.08%. Over the last 30 days, the price of TIRX has fallen by 35.90%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 43.79%.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $4.15 on 07/24/24 and the lowest value was $1.07 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of TIRX Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd’s current trading price is -52.17% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 85.51%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$1.07 and $4.15. The Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd’s shares, which operate in the Financial, saw a trading volume of around 20.47 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 50840.0 over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 28.06% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 20.19M and boasts a workforce of 8 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.5136, with a change in price of +0.1200. Similarly, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd recorded 280,786 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +6.38%.

TIRX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TIRX stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

TIRX Stock Stochastic Average

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 88.57%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 84.81%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 89.38% and 77.94%, respectively.