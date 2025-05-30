Tillys Inc: Navigating a Turbulent Year, Up -82.01% from 52-Week Low

The market performance of Tillys Inc’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $6.28 on 07/17/24, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.57 on 05/15/25.

52-week price history of TLYS Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Tillys Inc’s current trading price is -82.01% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 97.90%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.57 to $6.28. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the Tillys Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 2.95 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.23 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Tillys Inc (TLYS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -70.26% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 34.08M and boasts a workforce of 5619 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.7122, with a change in price of -3.3901. Similarly, Tillys Inc recorded 197,463 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -74.51%.

Examining TLYS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TLYS stands at 1.92. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.41.

TLYS Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Tillys Inc over the last 50 days is 31.51%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 60.77%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 50.13% and 41.04%, respectively.

TLYS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant loss of -73.41% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -71.75%. Over the past 30 days, the price of TLYS has leaped by -26.14%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 30.36%.