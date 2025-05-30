The Significance of Moving Averages in Zscaler Inc Inc. (ZS) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 39.19% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 19.03%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ZS has fallen by 12.18%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.96%.

Zscaler Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $259.40 on 05/27/25, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $153.45 on 09/10/24.

52-week price history of ZS Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Zscaler Inc’s current trading price is -3.20% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 63.64%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$153.45 and $259.40. The Zscaler Inc’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 4.14 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 2.53 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Zscaler Inc (ZS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 30.77% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 38.85B and boasts a workforce of 7348 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 208.70, with a change in price of +69.45. Similarly, Zscaler Inc recorded 2,173,101 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +38.23%.

ZS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ZS stands at 0.77. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

ZS Stock Stochastic Average

Zscaler Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 91.24%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 74.77%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 85.31% and 90.95%, respectively.