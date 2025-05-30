The Significance of Moving Averages in Build A Bear Workshop Inc Inc. (BBW) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 13.01% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 36.24%. Over the past 30 days, the price of BBW has fallen by 49.04%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 28.47%.

The market performance of Build A Bear Workshop Inc’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $48.23 on 05/29/25, while the lowest value for the same duration was $23.63 on 08/05/24.

52-week price history of BBW Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Build A Bear Workshop Inc’s current trading price is 7.88% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 120.19%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $23.63 and $48.23. The trading volume for the Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares reached about 0.87 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.3 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Build A Bear Workshop Inc (BBW) has experienced a quarterly rise of 29.62% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 687.10M and boasts a workforce of 5100 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 39.07, with a change in price of +7.95. Similarly, Build A Bear Workshop Inc recorded 291,894 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +18.04%.

BBW’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BBW stands at 0.67. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.49.

BBW Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Build A Bear Workshop Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 84.64%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 82.81%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 89.70% and 85.84% respectively.