The Significance of Moving Averages in B&G Foods, Inc Inc. (BGS) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -39.40% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -37.78%. Over the past 30 days, the price of BGS has leaped by -39.40%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.09%.

B&G Foods, Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $9.74 on 06/03/24, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $3.97 on 05/23/25.

52-week price history of BGS Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. B&G Foods, Inc’s current trading price is -57.14% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 5.16%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$3.97 and $9.74. The B&G Foods, Inc’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Defensive, saw a trading volume of around 1.18 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 2.7 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

B&G Foods, Inc (BGS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -37.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 333.16M and boasts a workforce of 2784 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.23, with a change in price of -2.92. Similarly, B&G Foods, Inc recorded 2,333,285 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -41.13%.

BGS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BGS stands at 4.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.96.

BGS Stock Stochastic Average

B&G Foods, Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 6.42%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 7.25%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 4.18% and 4.43%, respectively.