The Psychology of International Paper Co Inc. (IP) Price Performance: Understanding Market Sentiment

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -10.91%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -19.17%. The price of IP fallen by 0.67% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.46%.

The market performance of International Paper Co has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $60.36 on 11/25/24, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $41.50, recorded on 06/27/24.

52-week price history of IP Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. International Paper Co’s current trading price is -20.56% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.54%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $41.50 and $60.36. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 3.2 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 5.57 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

International Paper Co (IP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -14.76% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 25.31B and boasts a workforce of 37000 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 51.76, with a change in price of -5.21. Similarly, International Paper Co recorded 7,756,190 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.80%.

IP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IP stands at 0.69. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.65.

IP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of International Paper Co over the last 50 days is at 35.00%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 61.51%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 63.26% and 62.32%, respectively.