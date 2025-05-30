The Psychology of Aspen Aerogels Inc Inc. (ASPN) Price Performance: Understanding Market Sentiment

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant loss of -49.83% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -58.35%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ASPN has fallen by 10.37%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.13%.

Aspen Aerogels Inc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $33.15 on 08/20/24, while the lowest price during the same period was $4.16 on 05/08/25.

52-week price history of ASPN Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Aspen Aerogels Inc’s current trading price is -82.02% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 43.27%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $4.16 and $33.15. The Industrials sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 2.34 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 1.97 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -21.06% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 489.76M and boasts a workforce of 554 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.97, with a change in price of -6.21. Similarly, Aspen Aerogels Inc recorded 2,052,567 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -51.03%.

ASPN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ASPN stands at 0.57. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.50.

ASPN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Aspen Aerogels Inc over the last 50 days is at 54.88%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 65.22%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 79.47% and 85.14%, respectively.