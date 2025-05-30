The Future of Range Resources Corp: Analyzing RRC

In terms of market performance, Range Resources Corp had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $41.95 on 01/22/25, and the lowest value was recorded at $27.29 on 08/05/24.

52-week price history of RRC Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Range Resources Corp’s current trading price is -8.71% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 40.33%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $27.29 and $41.95. In the Energy sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.11 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.98 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Range Resources Corp (RRC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.17% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.15B and boasts a workforce of 565 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 37.67, with a change in price of +2.48. Similarly, Range Resources Corp recorded 2,886,874 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +6.91%.

Examining RRC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RRC stands at 0.46. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.29.

RRC Stock Stochastic Average

Range Resources Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 73.83%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 61.08%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 71.79% and 77.52%, respectively.

RRC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 6.43%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 6.88%. The price of RRC increased 12.86% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.83%.