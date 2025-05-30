The Future of ProFrac Holding Corp: Analyzing ACDC

In terms of market performance, ProFrac Holding Corp had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $9.75 on 05/31/24, while the lowest value was $3.83 on 05/08/25.

52-week price history of ACDC Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. ProFrac Holding Corp’s current trading price is -18.67% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 107.05%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $3.83 and $9.75. Shares of the company, which operates in the Energy sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.06 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.83 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

ProFrac Holding Corp (ACDC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.27B and boasts a workforce of 3077 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.75, with a change in price of -0.34. Similarly, ProFrac Holding Corp recorded 676,435 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.11%.

ACDC Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ACDC stands at 1.22. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.05.

ACDC Stock Stochastic Average

ProFrac Holding Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 90.11%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 99.76%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 99.22% and 96.01%, respectively.

ACDC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 2.19% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 2.32%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ACDC has fallen by 72.77%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 21.07%.