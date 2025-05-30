The Future of Albemarle Corp: Analyzing ALB

In terms of market performance, Albemarle Corp had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $125.94 on 05/29/24, and the lowest value was recorded at $49.43 on 04/08/25.

52-week price history of ALB Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Albemarle Corp’s current trading price is -55.11% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 14.36%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $49.43 and $125.94. In the Basic Materials sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.0 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.33 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Albemarle Corp (ALB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -26.61% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.65B and boasts a workforce of 8300 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 71.65, with a change in price of -31.61. Similarly, Albemarle Corp recorded 3,005,481 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -36.01%.

Examining ALB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ALB stands at 0.37. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.32.

ALB Stock Stochastic Average

Albemarle Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 22.13%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 15.32%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 23.82% and 29.59%, respectively.

ALB Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -34.33%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -48.60%. The price of ALB decreased -3.45% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.43%.