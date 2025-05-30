The BILI Stock Puzzle: Unraveling Bilibili Inc ADR’s Fluctuating Performance

Bilibili Inc ADR’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $31.77 on 10/02/24 and a low of $12.72 for the same time frame on 08/22/24.

52-week price history of BILI Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Bilibili Inc ADR’s current trading price is -39.97% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 49.92%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $12.72 to $31.77. In the Communication Services sector, the Bilibili Inc ADR’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 3.44 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.4.93 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.87% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.31B and boasts a workforce of 8088 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 18.59, with a change in price of +1.94. Similarly, Bilibili Inc ADR recorded 5,911,313 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +11.33%.

Examining BILI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BILI stands at 0.35. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.23.

BILI Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Bilibili Inc ADR’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 62.76%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 73.81%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 80.85% and 84.55% respectively.

BILI Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 5.30%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 4.61%. The price of BILI increased 8.66% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.67%.