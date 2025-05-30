TAT Technologies Ltd: Analyzing TATT Stock Trends

In terms of market performance, TAT Technologies Ltd had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $36.49 on 05/09/25, and the lowest value was recorded at $12.61 on 08/05/24.

52-week price history of TATT Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. TAT Technologies Ltd’s current trading price is -24.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 117.92%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $12.61 and $36.49. In the Industrials sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.59 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.1 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

TAT Technologies Ltd (TATT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.77% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 300.64M and boasts a workforce of 634 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 28.30, with a change in price of +0.36. Similarly, TAT Technologies Ltd recorded 89,529 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.33%.

Examining TATT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TATT stands at 0.22. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.10.

TATT Stock Stochastic Average

TAT Technologies Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 28.32%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 4.96%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 27.84% and 37.09%, respectively.

TATT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant gain of 7.01% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 23.62%. Over the past 30 days, the price of TATT has leaped by -3.48%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.05%.