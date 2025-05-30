T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. T-Mobile US Inc’s current trading price is -13.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 43.18%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $167.13 and $276.49. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.12 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 4.46 million over the last 3 months.

In terms of market performance, T-Mobile US Inc had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $276.49 on 03/03/25, and the lowest value was recorded at $167.13 on 05/29/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.41% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 271.71B and boasts a workforce of 70000 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 247.95, with a change in price of +19.77. Similarly, T-Mobile US Inc recorded 4,230,562 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +9.01%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TMUS stands at 1.98. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.77.

TMUS Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for T-Mobile US Inc over the last 50 days is 20.64%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 32.21%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 41.74% and 46.60%, respectively.

TMUS Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 8.41%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 0.43%. The price of TMUS leaped by -0.95% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.61%.