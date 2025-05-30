SRX Health Solutions Inc (SRXH) Stock: Navigating Drops and Gains

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. SRX Health Solutions Inc’s current trading price is -89.65% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.13%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.47 and $5.04. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.68 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 2.44 million over the last 3 months.

In terms of market performance, SRX Health Solutions Inc had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $5.04 on 06/20/24, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.47 on 05/13/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

SRX Health Solutions Inc (SRXH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -59.08% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.09M and boasts a workforce of 21 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.2669, with a change in price of -1.2193. Similarly, SRX Health Solutions Inc recorded 1,551,001 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -70.05%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SRXH stands at 0.29. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SRXH Stock Stochastic Average

Today, SRX Health Solutions Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 3.63%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 3.87%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 5.69% and 6.69% respectively.

SRXH Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -70.05%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -58.64%. The price of SRXH decreased -75.41% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -16.93%.