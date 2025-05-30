SPOT Stock: A Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast

In terms of market performance, Spotify Technology S.A had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $671.24 on 05/27/25, while the lowest value was $288.07 on 07/18/24.

52-week price history of SPOT Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Spotify Technology S.A’s current trading price is -5.15% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 121.01%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $288.07 and $671.24. The Communication Services sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.94 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 2.65 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Spotify Technology S.A (SPOT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.77% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 127.83B.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 578.31, with a change in price of +178.88. Similarly, Spotify Technology S.A recorded 2,461,247 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +39.07%.

SPOT Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SPOT stands at 0.34. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.07.

SPOT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Spotify Technology S.A over the past 50 days is 82.38%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 55.24%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 78.26% and 85.04%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

SPOT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 42.31%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 34.02%. The price of SPOT increased 10.35% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.98%.