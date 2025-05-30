Smurfit WestRock plc (SW) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Smurfit WestRock plc’s current trading price is -24.61% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 16.08%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $37.01 and $56.99. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.03 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 3.92 million over the last 3 months.

In terms of market performance, Smurfit WestRock plc had a fairly uneven.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Smurfit WestRock plc (SW) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 22.36B and boasts a workforce of 100000 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 47.30, with a change in price of -9.34. Similarly, Smurfit WestRock plc recorded 3,696,156 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -17.86%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SW stands at 0.80. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.72.

SW Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Smurfit WestRock plc over the last 50 days is 58.79%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 49.21%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 55.30% and 58.94%, respectively.

SW Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -20.24%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -23.63%. The price of SW fallen by 2.24% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.42%.