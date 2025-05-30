SLM Corp (SLM) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. SLM Corp’s current trading price is -6.10% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 67.29%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $19.39 and $34.54. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.88 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 2.86 million over the last 3 months.

In terms of market performance, SLM Corp had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $34.54 on 05/27/25, and the lowest value was recorded at $19.39 on 08/05/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

SLM Corp (SLM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.45% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.81B and boasts a workforce of 1710 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 29.56, with a change in price of +4.33. Similarly, SLM Corp recorded 2,815,204 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +15.37%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SLM stands at 2.56. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.56.

SLM Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for SLM Corp over the last 50 days is 80.95%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 52.22%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 69.27% and 81.82%, respectively.

SLM Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 17.61%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 16.35%. The price of SLM fallen by 12.20% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.60%.