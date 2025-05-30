Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Sleep Number Corp’s current trading price is -45.16% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 154.02%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $4.48 and $20.75. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Cyclical reached around 0.52 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 0.85 million over the last three months.

Sleep Number Corp’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $20.75 on 09/19/24, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $4.48 on 04/09/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -21.63% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 257.87M and boasts a workforce of 3654 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.89, with a change in price of -3.57. Similarly, Sleep Number Corp recorded 626,124 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -23.88%.

SNBR Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Sleep Number Corp over the last 50 days is presently at 99.57%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 99.37%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 98.21% and 89.32%, respectively.

SNBR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -25.33%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -8.89%. The price of SNBR fallen by 49.93% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 19.79%.