Sanofi ADR Inc. (SNY) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 2.60%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 2.35%. The price of SNY decreased -9.95% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.76%.

Sanofi ADR experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $60.12 on 03/10/25, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $45.80 on 12/16/24.

52-week price history of SNY Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Sanofi ADR’s current trading price is -17.68% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.05%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$45.80 and $60.12. The Sanofi ADR’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 2.31 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 2.92 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Sanofi ADR (SNY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.15% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 120.57B and boasts a workforce of 84587 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 53.39, with a change in price of +1.33. Similarly, Sanofi ADR recorded 2,733,555 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.76%.

SNY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SNY stands at 0.23. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.17.

SNY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Sanofi ADR’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 17.03%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 12.53%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 37.46% and 45.88%, respectively.