RRGB’s Stock Market Adventure: -42.99% YTD Growth Amidst Volatility

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -42.99% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -39.75%. The price of RRGB fallen by 12.59% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 8.30%.

In terms of market performance, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $9.20 on 06/06/24, while the lowest value was $2.50 on 04/25/25.

52-week price history of RRGB Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc’s current trading price is -65.98% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 25.20%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $2.50 and $9.20. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.44 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.26 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (RRGB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -48.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 55.15M and boasts a workforce of 21443 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.24, with a change in price of -2.54. Similarly, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc recorded 336,401 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -44.80%.

RRGB Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc over the last 50 days is at 33.33%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 67.46%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 83.74% and 85.73%, respectively.