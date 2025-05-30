logo

RRGB’s Stock Market Adventure: -42.99% YTD Growth Amidst Volatility

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -42.99% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -39.75%. The price of RRGB fallen by 12.59% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 8.30%.

In terms of market performance, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $9.20 on 06/06/24, while the lowest value was $2.50 on 04/25/25.

52-week price history of RRGB Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc’s current trading price is -65.98% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 25.20%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $2.50 and $9.20. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.44 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.26 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (RRGB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -48.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 55.15M and boasts a workforce of 21443 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.24, with a change in price of -2.54. Similarly, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc recorded 336,401 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -44.80%.

RRGB Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc over the last 50 days is at 33.33%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 67.46%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 83.74% and 85.73%, respectively.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.
Facebook-f Twitter Google-plus-g Pinterest

Quick Links

Categories

All rights reserved © 2024, Powered By Smart TechOne

Invest Chronicle
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.