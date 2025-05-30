Roku Inc (ROKU) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Roku Inc’s current trading price is -30.64% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 50.63%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $48.33 and $104.96. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.06 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 4.3 million over the last 3 months.

Roku Inc experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $104.96 on 02/14/25 and the lowest value was $48.33 on 08/05/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Roku Inc (ROKU) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.66% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.68B and boasts a workforce of 3340 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 73.87, with a change in price of -1.69. Similarly, Roku Inc recorded 4,078,785 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.27%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ROKU stands at 0.23. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.20.

ROKU Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Roku Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 68.10%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 85.33%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 93.67% and 89.15% respectively.

ROKU Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant loss of -2.07% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 5.20%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ROKU has fallen by 5.08%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.66%.