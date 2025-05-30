Riding the Waves: A Guide to Investing in HUBS Stock

HubSpot Inc experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $881.13 on 02/13/25, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $434.84 on 08/05/24.

52-week price history of HUBS Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. HubSpot Inc’s current trading price is -34.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.98%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $434.84 to $881.13. In the Technology sector, the HubSpot Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.29 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.73 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

HubSpot Inc (HUBS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -18.92% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 30.50B and boasts a workforce of 8246 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 657.47, with a change in price of -119.18. Similarly, HubSpot Inc recorded 650,687 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -17.09%.

Examining HUBS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HUBS stands at 0.33. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.12.

HUBS Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for HubSpot Inc over the last 50 days is 50.39%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 1.91%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 23.63% and 30.26%, respectively.

HUBS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -17.01%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -22.13%. The price of HUBS decreased -5.62% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.92%.