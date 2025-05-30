REXR: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -8.64%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -16.06%. The price of REXR increased 5.81% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.82%.

The market performance of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $52.61 on 08/26/24, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $29.68, recorded on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of REXR Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc’s current trading price is -32.86% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.00%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $29.68 and $52.61. The shares of the Real Estate sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 6.18 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 2.68 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -13.41% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.36B and boasts a workforce of 271 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 37.66, with a change in price of -3.10. Similarly, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc recorded 2,467,332 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.07%.

REXR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for REXR stands at 0.40. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.33.

REXR Stock Stochastic Average

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 48.23%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 59.45%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 72.51% and 68.54%, respectively.