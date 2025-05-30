Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc: Navigating Market Fluctuations with a 52.62B Market Cap

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $1211.20 on 08/27/24, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $520.50 on 05/30/25.

52-week price history of REGN Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc’s current trading price is -59.76% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -6.37%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $520.50 to $1211.20. In the Healthcare sector, the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 2.9 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.15 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (REGN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -30.25% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 52.62B and boasts a workforce of 15106 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 642.20, with a change in price of -221.65. Similarly, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc recorded 1,082,868 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -30.86%.

Examining REGN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for REGN stands at 0.09. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.09.

REGN Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 1.84%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 2.69%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 54.58% and 70.98% respectively.

REGN Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -31.58% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -34.98%. The price of REGN leaped by -18.61% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -18.34%.