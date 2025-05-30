PSEC’s Market Whiplash: -24.83% YTD Decline, -9.75% Plunge in 30 Days

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -24.83%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -32.92%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PSEC has leaped by -9.75%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.63%.

Prospect Capital Corp had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $5.67 on 06/04/24, while the lowest price during the same period was $3.27 on 05/29/25.

52-week price history of PSEC Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Prospect Capital Corp’s current trading price is -42.86% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -0.92%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $3.27 and $5.67. The Financial sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 4.29 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 3.24 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -24.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.46B.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.01, with a change in price of -1.10. Similarly, Prospect Capital Corp recorded 2,966,053 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -25.35%.

PSEC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Prospect Capital Corp over the past 50 days is 0.93%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 1.85%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 8.38% and 10.58%, respectively, over the past 20 days.