Procept BioRobotics Corp (PRCT) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Procept BioRobotics Corp’s current trading price is -46.33% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 18.43%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $47.04 and $103.81. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Healthcare reached around 1.03 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.01 million over the last three months.

The stock market performance of Procept BioRobotics Corp has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $103.81 on 11/11/24, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $47.04, recorded on 04/07/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Procept BioRobotics Corp (PRCT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -14.32% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.08B and boasts a workforce of 756 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 62.54, with a change in price of -27.45. Similarly, Procept BioRobotics Corp recorded 986,920 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -33.01%.

How PRCT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PRCT stands at 0.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.20.

PRCT Stock Stochastic Average

Procept BioRobotics Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 50.00%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 46.72%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 72.97% and 76.14%, respectively.

PRCT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant loss of -30.81% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -40.48%. Over the past 30 days, the price of PRCT has leaped by -1.07%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.64%.