Premier Inc: Analyzing PINC Stock Trends

Premier Inc’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $23.56 on 11/25/24, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $17.23 on 03/06/25.

52-week price history of PINC Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Premier Inc’s current trading price is -2.50% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 33.35%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $17.23 and $23.56. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 3.56 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 1.5 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Premier Inc (PINC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 27.33% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.89B and boasts a workforce of 2900 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 20.25, with a change in price of +1.60. Similarly, Premier Inc recorded 1,471,116 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +7.49%.

PINC Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PINC stands at 0.62. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.40.

PINC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Premier Inc over the past 50 days is 89.25%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 83.53%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 83.45% and 85.04%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

PINC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 8.35%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 0.57%. The price of PINC increased 12.65% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.39%.