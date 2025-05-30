PPL Corp Inc. (PPL) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 6.04% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -0.09%. The price of PPL leaped by -5.41% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -0.58%.

PPL Corp saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $36.70 on 04/30/25, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $27.24 on 07/08/24.

52-week price history of PPL Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. PPL Corp’s current trading price is -6.21% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 26.38%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $27.24 and $36.70. The trading volume for the Utilities sector company’s shares reached about 4.67 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 5.97 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

PPL Corp (PPL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.09% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 25.45B and boasts a workforce of 6653 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 34.47, with a change in price of +2.24. Similarly, PPL Corp recorded 5,446,536 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +6.96%.

PPL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PPL stands at 1.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.11.

PPL Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for PPL Corp over the last 50 days is 45.71%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 37.29%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 38.46% and 41.33%, respectively.