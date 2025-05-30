Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current trading price is -78.13% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 95.02%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $2.21 and $19.71 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.85 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.68 million over the last three months.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $19.71 on 09/19/24, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $2.21 on 05/08/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -25.17% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 300.90M and boasts a workforce of 427 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.20, with a change in price of -3.02. Similarly, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc recorded 1,413,754 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -41.20%.

PHAT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 44.87%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 92.11%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 85.96% and 82.85%, respectively.

PHAT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -46.92% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -53.85%. Over the past 30 days, the price of PHAT has leaped by -1.15%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.51%.