PENN Entertainment Inc: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 2.28B Market Cap

PENN Entertainment Inc’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $23.08 on 02/14/25, with the lowest value being $13.25 on 04/04/25.

52-week price history of PENN Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. PENN Entertainment Inc’s current trading price is -34.53% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 14.04%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $13.25 and $23.08. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Cyclical sector, recorded a trading volume of around 3.45 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 4.03 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -25.90% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.28B and boasts a workforce of 23118 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 17.79, with a change in price of -4.13. Similarly, PENN Entertainment Inc recorded 4,344,622 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -21.47%.

PENN Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PENN stands at 3.70. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.54.

PENN Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for PENN Entertainment Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 41.52%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 38.49%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 42.64% and 42.01%, respectively.

PENN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -23.76%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -26.36%. The price of PENN leaped by -3.82% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.41%.