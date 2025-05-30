PBM Stock: Exploring Psyence Biomedical Ltd’s Growth

Psyence Biomedical Ltd experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $699.19 on 07/25/24, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $2.92 on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of PBM Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Psyence Biomedical Ltd’s current trading price is -99.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 52.65%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $2.92 to $699.19. In the Healthcare sector, the Psyence Biomedical Ltd’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.79 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.65190.0 over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Psyence Biomedical Ltd (PBM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -54.87% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.60M and boasts a workforce of 10 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.56, with a change in price of -11.03. Similarly, Psyence Biomedical Ltd recorded 72,179 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -68.25%.

PBM Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Psyence Biomedical Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 46.19%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 42.37%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 40.68% and 36.71% respectively.

PBM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -73.48%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -84.42%. The price of PBM fallen by 22.61% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.90%.