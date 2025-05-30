Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Paramount Group Inc’s current trading price is -2.72% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 62.40%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $3.75 and $6.26. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.27 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 2.61 million over the last 3 months.

Paramount Group Inc’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $6.26 on 05/29/25 and a low of $3.75 for the same time frame on 04/07/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) has experienced a quarterly rise of 32.39% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.45B and boasts a workforce of 316 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.57, with a change in price of +1.13. Similarly, Paramount Group Inc recorded 1,978,690 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +22.78%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PGRE stands at 1.20. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.20.

PGRE Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Paramount Group Inc over the last 50 days is 90.52%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 89.06%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 95.71% and 97.25%, respectively.

PGRE Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant gain of 23.28% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 28.21%. Over the past 30 days, the price of PGRE has fallen by 40.32%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.73%.