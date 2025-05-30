Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Pan American Silver Corp’s current trading price is -15.38% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.50%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $17.86 and $28.60. The company, active in the Basic Materials sector, saw a trading volume of around 3.26 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 4.83 million observed over the last three months.

The stock market performance of Pan American Silver Corp has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $28.60 on 04/16/25, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $17.86, recorded on 08/05/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.26% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.76B and boasts a workforce of 16800 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 24.26, with a change in price of +2.83. Similarly, Pan American Silver Corp recorded 4,145,723 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +13.24%.

How PAAS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PAAS stands at 0.17. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.16.

PAAS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Pan American Silver Corp over the past 50 days is 45.34%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 41.26%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 41.84% and 41.04%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

PAAS Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 19.68% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 7.17%. The price of PAAS leaped by -4.23% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.41%.