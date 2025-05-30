Pagerduty Inc (PD) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Pagerduty Inc’s current trading price is -37.91% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 0.41%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $14.30 and $23.12 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.53 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.26 million over the last three months.

Pagerduty Inc experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $23.12 on 06/28/24, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $14.30 on 05/30/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Pagerduty Inc (PD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -18.99% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.32B and boasts a workforce of 1242 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 17.29, with a change in price of -3.91. Similarly, Pagerduty Inc recorded 1,124,667 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -21.51%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PD stands at 3.18. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.76.

PD Stock Stochastic Average

Pagerduty Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 5.40%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 9.48%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 38.49% and 48.69%, respectively.

PD Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -21.39% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -30.49%. The price of PD leaped by -7.45% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -10.51%.