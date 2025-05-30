P10 Inc: A Comprehensive Look at the Stock’s Ups and Downs

In terms of market performance, P10 Inc had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $14.28 on 11/29/24, while the lowest value was $7.88 on 06/17/24.

52-week price history of PX Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. P10 Inc’s current trading price is -24.09% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 37.56%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $7.88 and $14.28. The Financial sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.53 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.56 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

P10 Inc (PX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -14.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.22B and boasts a workforce of 267 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.09, with a change in price of -2.00. Similarly, P10 Inc recorded 592,043 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.58%.

PX Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PX stands at 1.14. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.13.

PX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of P10 Inc over the last 50 days is at 55.28%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 2.44%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 27.06% and 29.72%, respectively.

PX Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -14.04%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -21.39%. The price of PX leaped by -4.32% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.47%.