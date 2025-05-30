logo

Ovintiv Inc (OVV) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Ovintiv Inc’s current trading price is -29.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.58%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $29.80 and $51.72 The company’s shares, which are part of the Energy sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.26 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 4.0 million over the last three months.

Ovintiv Inc experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $51.72 on 05/31/24, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $29.80 on 04/09/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Ovintiv Inc (OVV) has experienced a quarterly decline of -15.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.49B and boasts a workforce of 1623 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 39.75, with a change in price of -5.08. Similarly, Ovintiv Inc recorded 3,480,147 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.21%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OVV stands at 0.67. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.55.

OVV Stock Stochastic Average

Ovintiv Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 44.25%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 51.01%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 52.21% and 49.64%, respectively.

OVV Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -9.80%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -21.79%. The price of OVV increased 5.70% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.70%.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.
Facebook-f Twitter Google-plus-g Pinterest

Quick Links

Categories

All rights reserved © 2024, Powered By Smart TechOne

Invest Chronicle
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.