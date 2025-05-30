Origin Materials Inc (ORGN) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Origin Materials Inc’s current trading price is -74.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.67%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.40 and $1.90. The company, active in the Basic Materials sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.89 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 1.24 million observed over the last three months.

The market performance of Origin Materials Inc has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $1.90 on 09/19/24, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $0.40, recorded on 05/16/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Origin Materials Inc (ORGN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -45.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 71.80M and boasts a workforce of 109 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7927, with a change in price of -0.7312. Similarly, Origin Materials Inc recorded 1,364,459 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -60.43%.

How ORGN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ORGN stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

ORGN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Origin Materials Inc over the last 50 days is at 17.33%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 22.68%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 26.14% and 25.26%, respectively.

ORGN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -62.59%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -61.39%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ORGN has leaped by -33.79%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.70%.