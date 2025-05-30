Omeros Corporation Inc. (OMER) Price Performance: The Role of Share Buybacks and Stock Splits

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -66.40%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -69.57%. Over the last 30 days, the price of OMER has leaped by -53.95%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.75%.

In terms of market performance, Omeros Corporation had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $13.60 on 12/19/24, and the lowest value was recorded at $2.97 on 05/16/25.

52-week price history of OMER Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Omeros Corporation’s current trading price is -75.59% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.78%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $2.97 and $13.60. The trading volume for the Healthcare sector company’s shares reached about 0.66 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 0.93 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Omeros Corporation (OMER) has experienced a quarterly decline of -61.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 194.53M and boasts a workforce of 202 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.58, with a change in price of -6.52. Similarly, Omeros Corporation recorded 773,467 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -66.26%.

OMER Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Omeros Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 5.45%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 7.95%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 5.41% and 4.62% respectively.