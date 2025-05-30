OLMA’s Stock Market Puzzle: Piecing Together 2023’s Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -9.09%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -39.64%. The price of OLMA increased 5.16% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.79%.

In terms of market performance, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $16.62 on 08/01/24, and the lowest value was recorded at $2.86 on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of OLMA Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current trading price is -68.11% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 85.31%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$2.86 and $16.62. The Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 0.78 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 0.91 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 20.18% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 362.63M and boasts a workforce of 96 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.82, with a change in price of -0.27. Similarly, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc recorded 976,791 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.85%.

OLMA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OLMA stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

OLMA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 84.87%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 74.03%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 64.28% and 61.36%, respectively.