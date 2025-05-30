NUS Stock: A Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast

In terms of market performance, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $13.90 on 06/03/24, and the lowest value was recorded at $5.32 on 04/21/25.

52-week price history of NUS Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc’s current trading price is -39.55% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 57.89%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $5.32 to $13.90. In the Consumer Defensive sector, the Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.14 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.64 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc (NUS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.53% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 415.07M and boasts a workforce of 11300 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.98, with a change in price of +1.84. Similarly, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc recorded 716,678 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +28.05%.

Examining NUS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NUS stands at 0.40. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.37.

NUS Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc over the last 50 days is 97.93%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 97.71%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 93.06% and 88.20%, respectively.

NUS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price gain of 21.92% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 16.34%. The price of NUS fallen by 38.61% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 15.38%.